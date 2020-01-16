Poor Thang: Dumped And Discarded Diddy Seemingly Trolls Future Lusting Lori Harvey With THIS

Diddy Claims ‘Life IS Good’, But Is He Trolling?

Diddy wants his IG followers to think he’s unbothered and ‘life is good‘, but fans think he’s sad and trolling his 23-year-old ex-GF and her boo who happens to be his rap buddy.

Two days ago, after Lori and Future were knee-deep in their Jamaican bae-cation, Diddy posted up a video of his pool and music playing in the background. The song playing happens to be a Future record and the pool looks eerily similar to the pool photos Future posted with Diddy’s ex-fling Lori just hours before…

Pressed much??? But this is not the only reason Sean Combs, 50, appears to be trolling the newly hooked up couple. Hit the flip to see!