Cartel assassin 'La Catrina' shot dead by cops in Mexico https://t.co/7ZTJz81vOb pic.twitter.com/5BpoW345CW — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2020

Cartel Assassin/Social Media Sensation ‘La Catrina’ Killed By Cops In Mexico

A Mexican Cartel assassin is dead after she was gunned down by authorities. The New York Post reports that 21-year-old Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel, also known by her alias “La Catrina”, was shot in the neck Friday as Mexico’s army, National Guard and Michoacán state police raided the safe house where she stayed with several armed members of the murderous Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“La Catrina” had a social media following where she was known to flaunt her body and high powered weapons. The Sun reports that she reportedly joined the cartel in 2017 after falling in love with JNGC leader Miguel “El M2” Fernandez. She’s also believed to have led a team of hitmen that carried out an ambush on state cops on October 14, 2019, in the municipality of Aguililla in Michoacan State.

Video of her has been released showing her bloodied and gasping for air while an officer tries to keep her calm.

“Calm down, kid. The helicopter is coming for you,” the officer says in the footage. “It is coming now, easy, easy, you are going to be OK. Try to hang on.”

Esquivel succumbed to her injuries several minutes after the helicopter took off, reports The New York Post.

The hitwoman shares her nickname with the female skeletal figure associated with Mexico’s Day of the Dead and was reportedly connected to assassinations, kidnappings, and extortions.