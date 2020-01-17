Here’s What Happened When Fertile Future Took A Pic With Da Brat

Future Takes A Pic With Da Brat, Sparks Hysteria

Atlanta’s drippiest icons pulled up to Youtube’s swanky Leaders & Legends ball for a night of celebration and fellowship that was overshadowed by Da Brat’s hilarious caption under her now viral photo with Future.

At this point, it’s clear Future got the juice, especially after charming DA BRAT in a classic ATL moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Future got DA BRAT joking about being his next baby mama?! Lmaoooo he’s truly a danger to women everywhere. 😭😭 https://t.co/K8maV9qaCY — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) January 16, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Future & Da Brat’s hilarious moment on the flip.