It’s LiT! The Trailer For HULU’s New Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Series “Little Fires Everywhere” Is Here [VIDEO]

HULU Releases Little Fires Everywhere Trailer

Today, Hulu unveiled its full trailer for LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, the highly-anticipated upcoming series adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington! Check it out below:

During the Television Critics Association (TCA) Presentation, Witherspoon expressed, ““we had been looking for a project to do with Kerry for a long time.” She continued by saying, “when I read the book, it just had so many themes that were very complex and I knew whoever was going to be my partner… who was going to show up to do the work because it’s a lot of work. The first person who I thought was perfect was Kerry. She deepens the conversation and I knew I wanted to go on this journey with her. It just made sense that we were representing completely different kinds of women and different kinds of mothering but both with dignity and respect.”

Kerry added by saying that, “adding the layer of race to that really enriches the storytelling.” “The book also deals with race and does a great job of stepping away from the binary idea of race.”

The limited series’ cast also includes Jesse Williams, Anika Noni Rose, Lexi Underwood, among others.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE airs On Hulu Wednesday, March 18. Will you be watching?