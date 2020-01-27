Bossip Be Trippin’: Our Spectacular Adventure To Ghana’s #YearOfReturn & Afrochella

Ghana declared 2019 the Year of Return to commemorate the 400th Anniversary of African slaves arriving in America. The campaign encouraged Caribbeans and African-Americans to explore the West African country and get back to their roots through huge celebrations (AfroNation, Detty Rave, Full Circle Festival and the highly anticipated Afrochella festival) across the country over the holidays.

American creatives, influencers and tastemakers flew into the capital city to experience the 3rd Annual Afrochella festival. The one-day festival attracted thousands to El Wak Sports Stadium to experience Ghana’s rich culture. There were beautiful art installations with king and queen thrones sprinkled throughout the venue. Of course, amazing live music was flowing the entire festival.

Ghanian artists Sarkodie and Tiwa Savage headlined the litty festival that featured several talented Afrobeats artists.

Afrochella’s VVIP (it’s a thing) was the ultimate vibe with all the jollof and bottles you could handle. It felt like the most epic HBCU homecoming where I made new friends while celebs like Jidenna walked around freely in the crowd.

For New Year’s Eve, we attended the star-studded Full Circle NYE party where we spotted everyone from Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson to Doug E. Fresh, and even Naomi Campbell. The outdoor celebration was reminiscent of an LA party with liquor flowing and everyone dancing.

Getting there can be draining but Dubai-based airline Emirates made it a great experience. This was my first experience on the luxury airline. Each Economy seat had a large screen on the back of the front seat so you don’t have to squint.

Depending on the destination of your flight, they serve the country’s signature cuisine and treated us to Ghanian jollof on the flight. I opted for the vegetarian meal that I ordered via their app prior to my flight.

Their I.C.E. system allows you to chose from over 10,000 movie, music and entertainment options making it impossible to get bored. I was bumped up to business class and laid flat on a cushy bed. Let’s just say it’s hard to go back to economy after that or try another airline (LOL).

Traveling to the Motherland during the holidays was a dream come true. Also, learning about Ghana’s culture and the history of slavery was truly an eye opening experience. I could do without the insane traffic in Accra but I’ll definitely be back.

Will you be traveling to Ghana this year?