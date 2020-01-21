LHHNY: The Most BRUTAL Reactions To The Safaree And Erica Mena Wedding

The Most BRUTAL Reactions To The Safaree And Erica Mena Wedding

Well it finally happened. After a year or so of them being together and three weeks of TV drama, Erica Mena and Safaree did something we never thought was actually going to happen. They got married! Finally, the couple decided to tie the knot on the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York to the delight of like 12 people. Meanwhile, the rest of the Internet placed bets on how long (or short) the union would last.

And just like that the beef between Erica and Safaree is NO MORE! Wishing them a happy and healthy marriage!!! 💒💒💒 #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/mlePUyb1jE — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 21, 2020

Damn, y’all really have no faith in pure, heartfelt, emotional quality black love?! No?!

What’s funny is Eric and Safaree thought them getting together was gonna get them a spin off show/wedding special Mona said naw y’all better squeeze that shit in between other scenes #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/FKOxdXIkqF — Deja Johnson (@_SEXIIR3D) January 21, 2020

Welp, at least we can laugh at all the jokes that are flying.