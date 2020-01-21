#LHHNY: The Most BRUTAL Reactions To The Safaree And Erica Mena Wedding
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14
❯
❮
The Most BRUTAL Reactions To The Safaree And Erica Mena Wedding
Well it finally happened. After a year or so of them being together and three weeks of TV drama, Erica Mena and Safaree did something we never thought was actually going to happen. They got married! Finally, the couple decided to tie the knot on the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York to the delight of like 12 people. Meanwhile, the rest of the Internet placed bets on how long (or short) the union would last.
Damn, y’all really have no faith in pure, heartfelt, emotional quality black love?! No?!
Welp, at least we can laugh at all the jokes that are flying.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.