Re-Engaged Porsha Williams Details Reconciled Relationship, Dennis McKinley Explains That 4 A.M. ‘Diner Date’
Porsha Williams Reveals Relationship Is A ‘Work In Progress’ & Dennis McKinley Explains That 4 A.M. ‘Diner Date’
Porsha Williams was once again asked about her reconciled relationship with Dennis McKinley and the #RHOA star offered an answer to those latest cheating allegations. As previously reported her businessman bae’s been accused of cheating (again) after footage surfaced of him out with a number of women.
RadarOnline shared a video of Dennis with a gang of girls at 4 a.m. at a local diner and source claimed that the women were flirtatious with Porsha’s hubby to be on a so-called “diner date.”
In light of the new affair rumors, Porsha told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that they’re “working on their relationship.”
“I think every relationship is a work in progress,” said Porsha who also scoffed at Andy questioning if she trusts her fiancé.
“I feel like you always ask me that. We have a daughter together and… just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, add us in there too, baby.”
And when asked directly via a fan question about Dennis’ so-called “diner date”, Porsha left things open and said she’s trying “figure out” her life.
“I don’t know… he was out,” she answered. “Can y’all just continue to comment and speculate and just let me figure out my life? I’m figuring out my life.”
Poor Porsha, that was pretty uncomfortable to watch. We’re sure she’s sick of those Dennis questions but that’s to be expected when we see his infidelity being brought up this season.
And while Porsha’s seemingly apprehensive about discussing her relationship, Dennis McKinley recently gave a more direct response to a fan and he’s got a perfectly good excuse for his late-night outing.
Hit the flip.
Dennis McKinley responded to a fan in his Instagram comments who shunned him for “putting himself in suspect situations.”
That fan @Lady_divah gold the Hot Dog Factory businessman to be mindful of his actions and stop “embarrassing” Porsha. She also brought up his previous response to the diner date cheating rumors where he said on his Instastory; “I can’t eat?!”
“Damn stop cheating or putting yourself into situation [sic] where you are looking suspect. “Your smart a$$ response was weak AF “I can’t eat”—naw not with 4 women that’s not your woman. […] Stop embarrassing her, damn it’s not that hard.”
Ooop!
According to Dennis himself, the fan is just part of “they” who are continuing to speculate about his relationship. Not only that, Dennis said he has a GOOD reason for being out late; his multiple businesses.
“You are one of they!” wrote Dennis. “She on TV so we let you in on stuff. Truth is I own 3 clubs, 4 restaurants I’m out until 4 3 days a week. Mind ya business.”
WELP! That’s a much more thorough response to those allegations. It’s true that he’s got multiple businesses around Atlanta and we wondered if those ladies by his side were his employees. Still—it looks bad.
Dennis also recently gave a shoutout to Porsha and their daughter PJ on IG.
What do YOU think about his explanation for the “diner date”????
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.