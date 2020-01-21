Re-Engaged Porsha Williams Details Reconciled Relationship, Dennis McKinley Explains That 4 A.M. ‘Diner Date’

Porsha Williams Reveals Relationship Is A ‘Work In Progress’ & Dennis McKinley Explains That 4 A.M. ‘Diner Date’

Porsha Williams was once again asked about her reconciled relationship with Dennis McKinley and the #RHOA star offered an answer to those latest cheating allegations. As previously reported her businessman bae’s been accused of cheating (again) after footage surfaced of him out with a number of women.

RadarOnline shared a video of Dennis with a gang of girls at 4 a.m. at a local diner and source claimed that the women were flirtatious with Porsha’s hubby to be on a so-called “diner date.”

In light of the new affair rumors, Porsha told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that they’re “working on their relationship.”

“I think every relationship is a work in progress,” said Porsha who also scoffed at Andy questioning if she trusts her fiancé. “I feel like you always ask me that. We have a daughter together and… just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, add us in there too, baby.”

And when asked directly via a fan question about Dennis’ so-called “diner date”, Porsha left things open and said she’s trying “figure out” her life.

“I don’t know… he was out,” she answered. “Can y’all just continue to comment and speculate and just let me figure out my life? I’m figuring out my life.”

Poor Porsha, that was pretty uncomfortable to watch. We’re sure she’s sick of those Dennis questions but that’s to be expected when we see his infidelity being brought up this season.

And while Porsha’s seemingly apprehensive about discussing her relationship, Dennis McKinley recently gave a more direct response to a fan and he’s got a perfectly good excuse for his late-night outing.

