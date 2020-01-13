#RHOA Rumor Control: Dennis McKinley Responds To Rumors He Got Caught Creepin’ On Porsha Williams (Again)
Dennis McKinley knows you think he was caught creepin’ on Porsha Williams and he’s issuing a not so cryptic response. As previously reported the owner of The Original Hotdog Factory was enjoying a Jamaica baecation with his RHOA wife to be when footage surfaced of him out with a number of women.
RadarOnline shared a video of Dennis with a gang of girls at 4 a.m. at a local diner. The alleged “diner date” allegedly happened on January 4, right before he went on vacation with Porsha and a source claimed that the women were flirtatious. One allegedly claimed that Dennis “slid in her DMs.”
The video, of course, sparked rumors that there’s cheating afoot—-but Dennis is refuting those claims.
In a since-deleted (or expired) Insta-Story, the businessman simply said, “I Can’t Eat?”
He, of course, can, but it looks bad to be out in the wee hours of the morning with women for a man who admittedly cheated on his pregnant future wife because of her postpartum.
On RHOA while speaking to a therapist, Dennis admitted that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life waned and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.
“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”
He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”
What do YOU think about Dennis’ response to the cheating claims?
