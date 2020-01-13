RHOA Rumor Control: Dennis McKinley Responds To Rumors He Got Caught Creepin’ On Porsha Williams (Again)

Dennis McKinley Responds To Rumors He Got Caught Creepin’ On Porsha Williams

Dennis McKinley knows you think he was caught creepin’ on Porsha Williams and he’s issuing a not so cryptic response. As previously reported the owner of The Original Hotdog Factory was enjoying a Jamaica baecation with his RHOA wife to be when footage surfaced of him out with a number of women.

RadarOnline shared a video of Dennis with a gang of girls at 4 a.m. at a local diner. The alleged “diner date” allegedly happened on January 4, right before he went on vacation with Porsha and a source claimed that the women were flirtatious. One allegedly claimed that Dennis “slid in her DMs.”

The video, of course, sparked rumors that there’s cheating afoot—-but Dennis is refuting those claims.

In a since-deleted (or expired) Insta-Story, the businessman simply said, “I Can’t Eat?”

He, of course, can, but it looks bad to be out in the wee hours of the morning with women for a man who admittedly cheated on his pregnant future wife because of her postpartum.

On RHOA while speaking to a therapist, Dennis admitted that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life waned and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’” He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

What do YOU think about Dennis’ response to the cheating claims?