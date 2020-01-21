Lori Harvey Shares More Melaniny Magical Moments From Montego Bay

- By Bossip Staff
Lori Harvey Posts Group Photos With Her Beautiful Friends From Jamaican Vacation

Lori Harvey’s vacation to Montego Bay may be over but she’s still got plenty of pictures to share. Last week Lori teased “just the trailer” from her fun-filled trip. This weekend Lori posted another pair of pictures with the caption “Y’all ready for the movie yet? 🥵”

View this post on Instagram

Y’all ready for the movie yet? 🥵

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

The comments were chock full of approval from famous friends and fans alike. Gabrielle Union responded to Harvey, “I want the movie and alllll the sequels!” Us too Gabs. Us too.

The pair of photos feature Lori with friends Amaya Colon, Jordyn Woods and Taina Williams.

Harvey also shared another set of photos with Woods and Williams as well as singer Normani and actress/singer Ryan Destiny.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Gorgeous right? The second shot is REALLY cheeky. Hit the flip for more great photos.

View this post on Instagram

Jamaica archives with my ladies 🇯🇲

A post shared by Amaya Colon (@amayacolonn) on

Lori’s friend Amaya shared this black and white version of the four of them.

