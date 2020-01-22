Watch The Trailer For Kim Kardashian’s New Criminal Reform Documentary “KKW The Justice Project” [VIDEO]

“KKW The Justice Project” Comes To Oxygen April 5

Sunday Kim Kardashian West posted a first look at her new criminal justice reform documentary “KKW The Justice Project” which is airing on Oxygen this April.

Watch the full trailer below:

It’s kind of sad that this video has 4 MILLION LESS views than the video that Kylie posted doing Kim’s makeup. Don’t you think?

We think it’s great that Kim wants to be thought of as more than just a human billboard to sell clothes and makeup and make money off of televised family drama — it’s just said that audiences don’t seem to care half as much about Kim’s efforts to free those unjustly incarcerated as they do watching her and Kylie giggle about makeup and their kids names.

