Kylie Does Kim’s Makeup While They Answer Pressing Kwestions

Kim Kardashian Has Kylie Jenner Do Her Makeup While They Discuss Their Kids, Cars And More

If you have 11 minutes of your life to spare, you may want to check out the makeup tutorial Kylie Jenner posted on her YouTube Tuesday where she’s doing her best beat on big sis Kim Kardashian West.

Our favorite parts were when they talked about their kids… Do you use KKW makeup or Kylie Cosmetics? Which brand do you believe is better or do you avoid them both altogether?