LHNNY: Watch The Special Moment As Erica & Safaree Say “I Do” [Video]

Erica Mena And Safaree Become Husband And Wife

The road to holy matrimony wasn’t exactly easy for Erica Mena and Safaree–but they made it, and they let their fans in on the special day.

On Monday night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop, the couple goes through some serious ups and downs right before their wedding day. Luckily, once they see one other all decked out in wedding attire, they both realize they’re doing the right thing.

Check out the clip down below to catch a glimpse at Erica and Safaree’s special day: