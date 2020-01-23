Lena Waithe & Wife Alana Mayo Split–Sources Say Lena’s Secretly Seeing Cynthia Erivo [Exclusive]
Lena Waithe & Wife Alano Mayo Split Amid Cynthia Erivo Rumors
Lena Waithe and her wife Alana Mayo are divorcing. The news comes from Lena and her estranged spouse whose joint reps released a statement confirming their breakup.
“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” read a joint statement from the couple’s reps to E! News on Wednesday. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”
Back in November, the Emmy winner told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Mayo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a San Francisco courthouse.
“We didn’t make any announcements or a big… We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse,” Lena explained at the time. “Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk’s bust.”
Rumors are now swirling that the Queen & Slim writer was unfaithful.
LoveBScott reports that Alana and Lena’s quickie wedding was actually to “salvage” their relationship after “multiple instances of Lena’s infidelity.”
A source adds that even after their wedding, Lena’s alleged cheating continued.
“Even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women.”
SMH, buying designer gifts for other women? That’s no good.
Meanwhile, sources are saying that Lena’s already moved on with another woman; “Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo.
Hit the flip.
Sources say that Lena and Cynthia Erivo are a couple and allegedly living together. Social media users have also been pointing out that the two seem especially close in pictures and there’s a trolling Twitter account dedicated to allegations about the maybe couple.
“I hear they were both spotted holding hands and kissing at the Golden Globes..” wrote @Okweeseeyou on Twitter.
Still despite that, Cynthia’s only called Lena her “sister” after they first met at the 2018 Met Gala.
“I finally found my sis. Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life! Stuck like glue !!! SHINE QUEEN SHINE!!
Lena responded;
“I live for you! So glad our paths finally crossed, sis! Thanks for being the highlight of my night xoxo”
So far this is all rumors, we’ll just have to wait and see if Lena and Cynthia confirm or deny their coupledom—they do look like they could have something going on.
Are you surprised to hear about Lena Waithe’s breakup and do YOU think the Cynthia Erivo rumors are true?
here
Lena previously gushed over her “vibe” with Cynthia to Variety ahead of the Palm Springs Film Festival.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.