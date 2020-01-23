Lena Waithe & Wife Alana Mayo Split–Sources Say Lena’s Secretly Seeing Cynthia Erivo [Exclusive]

Lena Waithe & Wife Alano Mayo Split Amid Cynthia Erivo Rumors

Lena Waithe and her wife Alana Mayo are divorcing. The news comes from Lena and her estranged spouse whose joint reps released a statement confirming their breakup.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” read a joint statement from the couple’s reps to E! News on Wednesday. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Back in November, the Emmy winner told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Mayo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a San Francisco courthouse.

“We didn’t make any announcements or a big… We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse,” Lena explained at the time. “Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk’s bust.”

Rumors are now swirling that the Queen & Slim writer was unfaithful.

LoveBScott reports that Alana and Lena’s quickie wedding was actually to “salvage” their relationship after “multiple instances of Lena’s infidelity.”

A source adds that even after their wedding, Lena’s alleged cheating continued.

“Even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women.”

SMH, buying designer gifts for other women? That’s no good.

Meanwhile, sources are saying that Lena’s already moved on with another woman; “Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo.

