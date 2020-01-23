The Breakfast Club: Fabolous Talks Being Pressed By Beyoncé, New Music & More [Video]

Fabolous Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk Music & More

Fabolous is the latest artist to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview.

On Thursday morning, the rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy for an hour of conversation. During the interview, the New York native talks about his fashion choices, why he used to be less approachable, Twitter making him more outgoing, and more.

Check out the video down below to see what Fab has to say: