Holiday Sleighhhh: Fabolous & Emily B Coordinate Furs In Family XMas Photos

Fabolous & Emily B’s Family Share 2019 Holiday Photos

Fabolous and partner-in-life Emily B are ending the year strong. The mom and dad have shared their holiday flicks on Instagram and everyone looks icey in white. The holiday flicks feature Fab, Emily, and their boys Jonas and Joso Jackson posted up in front of a snowy-tree backdrop.

The family is dripping in the same designer who recently created Beyonce’s leopard look. The three of the four furs in the photos are Duckie Confetti custom pieces. Do you love it?

Merry Christmas ☃️

It’s good to see the family stay steady after the decade they’ve had!

Hit the flip for more of The Jacksons’ holiday photos.

Coldest Summer Ever ❄️☀️🤍

when Mr. & Mrs. Claus pop out

Baby, it’s cold outside 🌨

