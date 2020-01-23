Dirty Dog Diaries: Twitter Is DRAGGING Lena Waithe For Allegations She Cheated Away Her Marriage
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13
❯
❮
Lena Waithe Dragged For Allegedly Cheating
Say it ain’t so, Lena. Lena Waithe announced her marriage just two months and it’s already over. Now reports suggest that the reason is because Lena was out here cheating and buying gifts for a whole harem of women the whole time. Word?
Don’t you feel betrayed? No? Twitter has erupted with all the jokes humanly possible. She really out here living her best Future life and now her marriage is over. Damn. Cold world.
Twitter is having a field day with all the jokes…take a look.
