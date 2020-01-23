Here’s What Happened When Draya Asked Happily Wifed Up Ciara For Her ICONIC ‘Prayer’
Draya Requests Ciara’s Iconic Prayer, Sparks Hysteria
Draya seemed to be handling her recent split from longtime fiancé Orlando Scandrick pretty well until she publicly requested Ciara’s now legendary prayer on Instagram in a plot twist-y moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.
Whew, baddies need love too, especially after messy engagements with pro ballers, so we can only hope CiCi blessed her with the most thirsted over prayer in pop culture history.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Draya asking Ciara for her life-changing prayer.
