Nostalgia: ‘Punk’d’ Is Finally Making Its Return To TV With Chance The Rapper As Host

MTV Punk’d Is Finally Making Its Pop Culture Return With Chance The Rapper As Host

MTV’s iconic television show Punk’d took the world by storm, giving us many of pop culture’s most memorable viral moments before we even knew what a viral moment was. The show has given us some seriously out-of-character moments by everyone from Kanye West and Drake to Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake–and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The show was hosted by Ashton Kutcher from 2003 until he stepped away in 2007. From 2007 up until 2015, Punk’d would still air from occasionally with different celebrities acting as guest hosts and Ashton returning from time to time. Ever since the show went away completely, celebrities have been able to rest a little bit easier, but now, that’s about to change.

Short-form content streaming service Quibi is bringing back the iconic show with a new host: Grammy award-winning artist and wife lover extraordinaire, Chance The Rapper. When the show is actually going to return is being kept quiet, along with who the potential victims are going to be. With the show making its return in the social media era, it’s guaranteed to be even funnier and the celebrity reactions even more dramatic due to their fear of being “canceled” and keeping things politically correct.

Another iconic MTV show, Singled Out is returning as well, with Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster holding down the hosting duties. Quibi’s streaming service is set to launch on April 6th and it looks like they have a super stacked line-up, from nostalgic MTV classics to new ideas like Killing Zac Efron, which literally almost ended up killing the actor.

Are you here for a Punk’d return with Chance The Rapper as host? What celebrity are you looking forward to being Punk’d on the new series?