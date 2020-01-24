2Drippy4U: A Gallery Of Fly Fellas Dripping In Adidas x IVY PARK

Fly Fellas Dripping In Adidas x IVY PARK

We brought you the baddest BeyHive baddies slayyying in adidas x IVY PARK so it’s only right that we spotlight the fly fellas dripping in the most thirsted over fashion collection in recent memory.

Whew, Bey got the style skreets on fire with her now iconic drop that inspired all kinds of elaborate photoshoots, rent money blowing and internet chaos just weeks into a brand new year.

Hit the flip for a gallery of fly fellas dripping in Adidas x IVY PARK.