Fresher Than Youuu: A Gallery Of BeyHive Baddies 3-Stripe Slayyying In Adidas x IVY PARK

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Baddies Slayyying Adidas x IVY PARK

Everyone’s buzzing over Queen Bey’s super exclusive (and very sold out) adidas x IVY PARK collection that shut down online retailers, stressed out thirsty customers and fueled hilarious hysteria across the internet.

At this point, you could say it’s Bey’s biggest fashion win, maybe ever, that inspired IG-melting slayyys by our fave celebs, fashionable fans and bonafide baddies who flooded social media with their absolute BEST Adidas PARK lewks for the culture.

Hit the flip for a gallery of baddies 3-stripe slayyyying in Ivy Park.

    View this post on Instagram

    😛

    A post shared by KIDA (@kida) on

    View this post on Instagram

    IVY PARK January 18 #adidasxIVYPARK

    A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

    A QUEEN.

