Hottie Quinn S***: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & The “Birds Of Prey” Bring Minxy Mayhem To Hollywood & Highland

- By Bossip Staff
Meg, Doja Cat & The ‘Birds Of Prey’ Take Over Hollywood & Highland

Harley Quinn & her crazy frannns linked up with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for some minxy mayhem with excited fans at Hollywood Harleywood & Highland that looked like a f****n’ BLAST and made us even more excited for the soon-to-be blockbuster smash.

Oh yes, it’s lit (literally)

“Birds Of Prey” doesn’t swerve into theaters until February 7th but you can stream the wig-snatching soundtrack featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion on all platforms until then.

