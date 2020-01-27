Mamba And Mambacita: 15 Iconic Images Of Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Kobe Bryant And His Daughter’s Moments
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away on Sunday in a devastating helicopter crash. The two were inseparable. Gigi had taken to basketball and being the new Mamba. They were absolutely adorable together, culminating in this viral meme:
As we mourn their lives let’s look back on some of their most unforgettable moments of love throughout Gigi’s life.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.