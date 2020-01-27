For Nip: DJ Khaled & Nipsey Hussle’s Family Discuss His Legacy Backstage At The Grammys

DJ Khaled & Nipsey Hussle’s Family Discuss His Legacy

During Sunday night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey was nominated last year in the ‘Best Rap Album’ category for his album Victory Lap, but he fell short of winning. This year, however, his touching verse on DJ Khaled’s song “Higher” along with his Roddy Ricch collab “Racks In The Middle” brought home Grammys in the same building where his funeral was held, The Staples Center.

After winning, DJ Khaled headed backstage to address the media and he brought Lauren London, Blacc Sam, and the rest of Nipsey’s family along with him to answer questions and discuss Nip’s legacy. Khaled talked about how special it was for the family to approve of him releasing the song, video, and then performing the track earlier in the evening.

You can watch the entire post-win press conference with Khaled and the entire family below.