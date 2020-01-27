Party Of Seven: Kimora Lee Simmons Reveals She’s Adopted A 10-Year-Old Son Named Gary

Kimora Lee Confirms She’s Adopted A Child

Kimora Lee Simmons now has more boys at home since adopting a son.

The Baby Phat creator and husband Tim Leissner have expanded their family with a 5th child according to an exclusive story in PEOPLE. She’s adopted a son named Gary.

Over the past few months, the young boy has been seen in family photos on social media with Kimora’s other children. Kimora’s reps confirm in a statement that the 10-year-old boy “joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college.

MingLee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and daughter AokiLee Simmons is a freshman at Harvard.

Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons.

How sweet! Welcome to the family.