Wait, What?!? MSNBC Anchor Alison Morris Apologizes For Alleged N-Word Slur While Announcing Kobe Bryant Death

MSNBC’s Alison Morris Apologizes For Allegedly Using The N-Word

Yesterday was beyond sad as the world got the news that Kobe Bryant is no longer among us in the physical form.

During that breaking news moment, an MSNBC anchor named Alison Morris found herself sparking controversy at a very sensitive time.

Morris was on-air live to deliver the heartbreaking report to the audience and found herself stumbling and fumbling over her words and what came out was what many took to be a racist slur. The n-word to be specific.

Peep the clip below.

So this @MSNBC reporter just referred to the Lakers as the Los Angeles Niggers on live tv when talking about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/htfPRwlgV6 — Jimmy Jump 🏁 (@Littles1126) January 26, 2020

Twitter was already in a vulnerable state and the 280-character came down HARD.

msnbc anchor @AlisonMorrisNOW def said 'niggers' & everybody knows it. (Just in case you weren't sure I've ISOLATED & REPEATED it ) — And I DARE you to tell me you hear the word "Nakers" lmao … that is what she is claiming. Don't be a liar, lady! Prob a slip but pic.twitter.com/az3dFT0tzd — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) January 27, 2020

That woman from MSNBC said Los Angeles Niggers clear as day. Why would she say “Knickers”?? The New York Knickerbockers are referred to as the Knicks. Not Knickers. Y’all black people better use common sense and stop making excuses for these white people blatantly insulting you. — Arnez Price 🇩🇴 (@SoSincerePrice) January 26, 2020

Others tempered their reactions as the slip-of-the-tongue appeared to them to be an honest mistake in the heat of the moment. Especially in light of Alison’s contrition.

Please yall give this woman a break. Also pubs posting it as something intentional are big trash https://t.co/yHsmWyVsFo — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 26, 2020

between y’all jumping on Lil Nas X for celebrating his win & pouncing on Alison Morris for a honest mistake on air, ON TOP of the tough news we’re already sitting with.. I can’t take it. this is too much 😪🙈 y’all are some bullies. 🥴❌ — Christopher Reese (@ChrissyReeseee) January 26, 2020

What say you? Do you think Alison purposefully lobbed a n-bomb into the Kobe news or was this just an honest mistake? Should she be fired regardless?