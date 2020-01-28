LHHATL: Phresher And Jen Have The Most Dysfunctional, Dragged Scammy Relationship In Reality TV

Phresher And Jenn’s Relationship Is Busted

We knew what to expect from a lot of the drama this year in Love & Hip-Hop. We knew Erica and Safaree would have drama. We knew Cyn and Tahiry and Joe would be a crazy love triangle. However, one of the most newsworthy and wild couples of the entire season is Phresher and Jenn. She is dedicated to approaching all of his side chicks, of which there are many.

We also learned this week that Phresher was madly in love with another woman in the middle of his relationship with Jenn. He was with Jada and allegedly scammed money from her too! Phresher is one of the most scammy dirty dogs in reality TV right now. His relationship with Jenn is all comedy and ripe for slander.

Wait, Phresher was with Jen for 10 years and now he admitted he had sex with Jada and they were in love #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/UWNaZ5RrLR — LENA 💋 (@_sdm26) January 28, 2020

Take a look…