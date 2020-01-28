Terry Crews Flexed His Sellout Muscle To Throw Every Black Woman (Including HIS DAUGHTERS) Under The Bus And Got DESTROYED

Terry Crews Dragged For Selling Out

Terry Crews used to be somebody we admired. Just a year ago he was loved for the way he seemed to want to stand up against the patriarchy and culture of sexual assault. He used to credit black women with having his back through it all. Fast forward to now and he is throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus as she fights against the way she was treated at America’s Got Talent. Now he’s trying to defend himself with this:

Damn, Terry. Not even your daughters?! This latest bit of c**nery is getting him absolutely destroyed and dragged and rightfully so. Take a look.