90 Day Fiancé: ‘Before the 90 Days’ To Feature First Same-Sex Couple in Season 4 [Video]

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” To Feature Same-Sex Couple

If you enjoy indulging in the cringy and uncomfortable goodness that is “90 Day Fiance”, you’re in luck—a new season of the popular spinoff is coming and it looks GOOD. “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” will make history with season 4 by introducing a same-sex couple.

Yonkers, New York native Stephanie is, of course, traveling to a foreign country to meet the love of her life, but it’s not a man. Instead, Stephanie, 29, is absolutely entranced by a 24-year-old woman named Erika who lives in Australia.

If that’s not juicy enough, Stephanie has, of course, kept her sexual orientation a secret so she’ll have to reveal her true feelings to her parents. There’s lots more to unpack here like Stephanie having a rare medical condition that could halt her plans to meet her love—so we’ll for sure be tuning in.

Entertainment Tonight has exclusive deets on this year’s couples, read on below:

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tennessee) & Varya, 30 (Russia):

Geoffrey has already been divorced twice, and he suffered the tragic loss of his son in recent years. He met Varya through an international dating site and is considering proposing to Varya in Russia, but he first has to prove to her family and friends that he’s the right man for her.

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Washington) & Ash, 38 (Australia):

Avery is a single mother of two and was immediately smitten with Ash after connecting through Instagram. Now, Avery is headed to Australia to meet Ash in person, but Ash’s profession as a relationship coach sparks a few jealousy issues between the two.

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nevada) & Lana, 27 (Ukraine):

David, a cat-loving computer programmer, fell in love with Lana on a Ukrainian dating website after a series of failed relationships with American women. After seven years of speaking online, he’s taking his fourth trip to Ukraine to meet her. He’s tried three times before but each trip ended in Lana ghosting him, and David has already spent roughly $100,000 on the relationship. David will undoubtedly remind viewers of Caesar from last season, who many viewers felt was getting catfished by his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, though she turned out to be real.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.