Billionaire Baby Bucks Bubblin’: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Cosmetic Collection

Kylie Jenner Celebrates The Launch Of Her Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family is in the business of monetizing off their fame, with Kylie and her cosmetics brand surpassing even her big sis Kim K’s fortune. Well it appears that at the tender age of 2, Stormi is ready to start making herself some shmoney!

Last week Kylie Jenner revealed plans to release a new Stormi Collection through her Kylie cosmetics brand. She made the announcement on Instagram, captioning:

I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant😫🦋.. An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter 🤍 i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️

What’s not to love about Stormi Webster? She stays dripped up and she’s adorable right? It probably goes without saying that this collection is going to make a KILLING.

Kylie has been posting promotional images ever since her big announcement.

While obviously not intended for toddlers, the pastel colors are super precious and Kylie incorporated butterflies into the branding — perfect since that’s supposed to be her and Travis’ symbol and whatnot.

Do you think this collection is right on time?

Or should Kylie have waited until Stormi was a little older and she actually wears makeup?

Hit the flip for photos from the launch party