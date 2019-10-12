Cuteness: Stormi Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Her Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour [Video]

Stormi Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour

Kylie Jenner has been all throughout the headlines recently–well, more than usual, at least–because of the apparent problems in her relationship, which really seem to be a hot topic whenever they surface. Rumors are all over the internet that since her and her baby daddy Travis Scott “took a break,” she’s back giving the billionaire cakes to her ex-boyfriend Tyga. But after his tom foolery of posting pictures in Travis Scott’s latest sneaker collaboration with Nike, it seems almost certain that this man is just showing up where ever she is in an effort to get some press.

While Travis and Kylie are taking a “break,” the main focus for both parties seems to be on business, in the meantime. This week, Travis Scott broke Spotify records with his new single, “Highest In The Room”. At the same time, his other half Kylie is adding cushioning to her billion dollar empire with make-up drops.

Recently, she took time to give her fans a look into her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, which is where the money-making ideas are made. In the video, Jenner gives a tour of her state of the art facility, which includes some insane amenities like a mini-Moet vending machine, VIP parking, and life size posters of mom-ager Kris Jenner.

However, the highlight of the video and all the show-stealing came in the form of their adorable daughter Stormi Webster. Her brief appearance in the video has been melting the hearts of online viewers and made the video go viral!

Watch Kylie Jenner’s office tour down below to see what it’s like behind-the-scenes for a billionaire with their own business.