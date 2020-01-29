Love & Light: Crestfallen Cari Champion Posts Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death Ahead Of Last Day At ESPN
Cari Champion Shares Heartbroken Instagram Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death
The news of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 others passing was and is extremely difficult to process. Even if you were a Kobe Bryant fan, you likely know someone who is a bigger fan than you. Over the last few days we couldn’t help but think how people like soon-to-be-former ESPN anchor Cari Champion must be feeling at such a devastating time.
The life-long Laker fan never attempted to obfuscate her love of purple and gold. The Los Angeles-born Laker lover flew her fan flag proudly on ESPN in the face of the conventional premise that sports journalists were to remained unbiased. Damn all that. We KNOW Cari is rooting for the Lakers it doesn’t bother us one bit.
We also know that she had to being taking Kobe’s death very hard. Yesterday, ahead of her last day at ESPN, today, Cari posted the following heartfelt post to Instagram to share her thoughts and emotions with millions of others who are grieving at this time.
I haven’t had the words. I still don’t. None of this makes sense. Everyone feels this pain. I’ve been @lakers fan since birth – and it feels like family. I’m HURTIN! I know many of you are also HURT. Trying to tell #lakernation to stay strong. The grief feels overwhelming but it reminded ME of what Kobe would say – the biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time- I’m honored I was able to say goodbye on ESPN to you @kobebryant just as my last days are also coming to an end with that company! There is something poetic about that. Rest In Peace to all the victims. GiGi take care of your Poppa! #kobe
Our heart breaks again every time we read a new story or hear someone express their anguish at Kobe’s untimely passing.
She’s right. It doesn’t make sense. It never will.
