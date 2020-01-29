“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Andrea Amazingly Admits Her Daughter Wasn’t Conceived By The Holy Spirit [VIDEO]

Andrea And Lamar Admit They Made A Baby While He Was Still In Jail

Have you been watching the newest season of the “Love After Lockup” spinoff, “Life After Lockup”? Besides Megan and Michael, Andrea and Lamar are probably some of the biggest draws to the show, and this week expect for audiences to be shocked and awed when Andrea comes clean to her family and friends about her daughter Priscilla’s dad being… someone other than Jesus.

Check out an exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming episode below:

The kids were UPSET! Do you think they were right that she should have told them before her Mormon friends?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Andrea & Lamar reveal a shocking secret to their kids. Sarah stuns Michael with phone records. Clint is alarmed by a lawyer’s revelation. Shane makes a surprising confession to his friend. Angela’s new rules threaten Tony. John vows to win Lacey back.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “RULES & RECEIPTS” – Airs Friday, January 31st at 9/8C

We have so many questions about this one! If Lamar was still in jail when Priscilla was conceived — HOW did this pregnancy happen? Did they sneak one in or did she sneak some special sauce out?