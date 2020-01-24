“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Meet Michael’s OTHER Other Woman [VIDEO]

Michael’s Been Working On “Something”

Oh boy. Here we go again. Happy Friday! It’s the end of the week and that means a whole new episode of “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” is airing TONIGHT. Of course you know we ALWAYS got the hot exclusive early for you and today is no different. Have a gander at what Michael’s been up to this time. Here’s a hint — no good as usual!

Check it out below:

LMAO. This fool said, Aretha Franklin… Somebody tell him that was Tina Turner please! But that’s besides the point. He is doing a great job of proving Megan’s dad right.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Michael confronts Roc. Megan’s ultimatum has big consequences. Shane is stunned by Lacey’s revelation. Cheryl & Josh reunite. Clint spills shocking news about Tracie to his parents. Sarah’s girls’ night turns up. Brittany faces mom over her past.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “BETWEEN ROC & A HARD PLACE” – Airs Friday, January 24th at 9/8C