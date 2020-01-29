There Were 9 Victims: Husband Of Helicopter Crash Victim Christina Mauser Talks About Mourning His Wife [Video]

Helicopter Crash Victim Christina Mauser’s Husband Speaks To Anderson Cooper

The world has been publicly grieving in the wake of the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna but there were nine people who died in that accident and they have families and friends who are hurting deeply right now as well.

One of those people is Matt Mauser, husband of girls basketball coach Christina Mauser. Matt and Christina were preparing to celebrate the fourth birthday of their baby girl next week according to CNN. Christina leaves behind a 9-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.

Matt spoke to Anderson Cooper about his wife and how hard this is on his family.

God bless all the hurting families and all the grief-stricken loved ones of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, pilot Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, Kobe Bryant, and Gianna Bryant.