High Fructose F***boy Jason Whitlock Is Getting DRAGGED Across The Internet For His Horrible Kobe Bryant Takes

Jason Whitlock Clowned For Kobe Takes

Jason Whitlock is one of the most insufferable black men on TV. Scratch that, he’s one of the most insufferable black men in America. He’s spent most of his career tap dancing for any number of white men on TV. He always like targeting black people: anyone from Serena Williams to Colin Kaepernick.

One of his biggest targets is Kobe Bryant, who he has held a grudge against forever. Maybe partly because he got embarrassed like this.

Kobe shittin all over Jason Whitlock is a video we all need to see today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/G5ZxVJyd91 — Kip Smithers 🏁 (@Chughes612) January 29, 2020

He also wrote this article once using all sorts of derogatory language to talk about Vanessa and Kobe himself. All of these trash takes are resurfacing and everyone is piling on with the Whitlock slander. He deserves it all.

ESPN paid Jason Whitlock to write this horseshit pic.twitter.com/wB8DPPFPVs — Candlestick Will (@CandlestickWill) January 29, 2020