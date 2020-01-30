Caught Up: Offset Detained At Los Angeles Mall After Report Of Gun Possession

Offset Detained At Los Angeles Mall After Report Of Gun Possession

Offset has been in Los Angeles living it up for the past week after being in town for Sunday’s Grammy Awards. The Migos member was nominated for Best Rap Performance along with his wife Cardi B for their collaboration “Clout,” but ended up coming up short with the award going to Nipsey Hussle and Roddy Rich.

But even with the loss and the award season coming to an end, Offset has more than enough reasons to spend a few more days in LA. Not only is he a major investor in the Faze Clan gaming organization, but Set also loves to shop. But unfortunately for the rapper, it seems a shopping trip went south last night when he was detained by law enforcement.

According to reports from TMZ, it all went bad when police received a tip that a person at a local shopping center had a firearm on them.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that a call came in just before 8 PM, alleging that a person with a gun was inside the parking structure at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. TMZ was told that the person who had the weapon allegedly fled the scene, while Offset and other members of his entourage were detained.

If you aren’t familiar with the protocol over in Los Angeles–and California in general–they do not play when it comes to firearms. Offset and his whole crew were later taken to the police station after law enforcement recovered two guns upon searching them.

As of now, no more information is available on the situation, but you can watch the video of Offset and the police having a heated exchange down below.