She’s Back: Super SNATCHED Nicki Minaj Flaunts Juicy Cakes & Pink Hair In Miami

Nicki Minaj Returns To Instagram, Barbz Are Pleased

It’s been nearly three whole months since Nicki Minaj has posted anything to Instagram and last night she finally ended her hiatus to flaunt her perfect figure.

The Queen Barb was seen on the scene in Miami, Florida where she hosted a huge party to kick-off Super Bowl festivities for the locals and the tourists. Nicki was accompanied of course by her hubby Kenneth Petty. The rapper didn’t disappoint with her look, sporting light pink and blonde hair and this skin-tight get up.

Doesn’t she look GOOD?

Fans were so excited to see Nicki back on the gram, the started the hashtag #MinajInMiami. Hit the flip to see more of Nicki slaying in the Miami heat.