BlackInkCHI: Here’s Why Fans Are Calling Don’s Wife Ashley INSECURE AF

#BlackInkCHI: Ashley Still Doesn’t Forgive Don But Are They Over?

On last night’s “Black Ink Chicago” Don and Ashley revealed they’ve been masking some huge marital issues. Don says that Ashley questioning his loyalty over the last several months has been insufferable, especially when he’s merely out working and being faithful.

Ashley isn’t all the way over Don dirty doggin’ her so openly and on television a year ago and several times before that. But Don is asking, when are you going to get over it???

“At what point is my wife gonna heal herself?” 😔 Do you think Ashley will ever forgive Don? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/kCqjGNvEjR — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) January 30, 2020

Apparently, not right now! Ashely packed her things up and asked Don for a divorce. So far she hasn’t revealed why she feels like Don is being a creep but she sure isn’t here for the games.

Fans think Ashley is being hella insecure with her behavior. Hit the flip to see how they’re dragging her for seemingly jumping to conclusions.