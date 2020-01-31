UPDATE: Accused Alexis Crawford Killers Indicted For Murder

The couple accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford has been indicted.

Alexis’ roommate Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are facing multiple charges each. 11 Alive reports that they were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

They both admitted under questioning “at least parts of their roles” in the October murder of Crawford who was strangled and suffocated with a garbage bag before her body was dumped in a park. Prior to he death, Alexis filed a complaint against Brantley accusing him of “unwanted touching and kissing” inside the apartment she shared with Jones.

According to the police report, “the victim stated that the suspect rubbed his hand on her shoulder and kissed her on the neck. The victim stated that she asked the suspect what was he doing and he stated he thought she was Ms. Jones.”

Still, a clear motive for her murder has not been revealed.

11 Alive reports that Jones and Brantley each face six charges, with include two counts of felony murder, a single count of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley faces an additional charge of aggravated sodomy for the sexual assault.

This case is all so tragic, at least her family can feel comforted knowing these two are behind bars.