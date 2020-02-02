Tasha Cobbs Talks Kanye West

When it comes to good ol’ sangin’, Tasha Cobbs is definitely a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy Award winning singer hit the red carpet of Sunday’s big show and chatted with Urban One’s own Lore’l about everything from her love of music to her thoughts on Kanye’s 2019 Christian Rap album “Jesus Is King”. She even dished on how her gospel fans responded to her doing a song with Nicki Minaj for her 2018 track “I’m Getting Ready”.

Check out the exclusive clip above.