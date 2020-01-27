Sorcery Investigation: Did Cardi B Knife Her Nose, Eyes & Face Up?

Cardi B Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

There was only a matter of time before Cardi B’s masks came off and the plastic surgery rumors circulated.

Fans believe the “Money” rapper had done several things to her fae under the knife. Tweets are assuming she had a nose job, an eye lift and some fat or filler transferred into her face. Cardi B stepped on the red carpet at the Grammys and she did look strikingly different up close.

She looks more like her sister Hennessy, rather than herself. Do YOU think she went under the knife? Here she is recently vs. a few months ago…

We can definitely see why folks are talking and they are going IN with assumptions…

Lmao some body said Cardi b is giving them jigsaw vibes after her nose job and brow lift and I cannot unsee it lol pic.twitter.com/XTHEQoTz8q — 🧛🏼‍♀️ (@_servnstax) January 27, 2020

