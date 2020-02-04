Knifed Up: Before & After Pics Of Mehgan James Filling Her Cheeks With Filler Surfaces
Hate It Or Love it? Mehgan James Contoured Her Cheeks With Filler
Previously, we told you that folks were speculating about former “Bad Girl’s Club” star Mehgan James doing something to alter her appearance, and now we can confirm she did do a thing!
She got filler.
According to popular Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Simon Ourian, Mehgan has filler put into her cheeks, changing the shape of her face. The 29-year-old social media influencer appears in before & after photos on the surgeon’s page. He calls the procedure “non-surgical cheek contouring”.
Do you like Mehgan’s results?
View this post on Instagram
Semi Permanent Cheek Contouring Exclusively available at Epione® Beverly Hills 😇 Treatment: Non-surgical cheek contouring 🎯 Purpose: Augment and lift the cheeks 👓 How it works: Using Neustem™ injections 🎉 Results: Immediate to 2 weeks ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📞 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Micro-droplet injection 😴 Anesthesia: Topical numbing cream and/or Vibrata ⏰Time it takes: about an hour 📆Recovery: none 👍Lasts: months to years depending on product used 💣Caution: Must be performed by an experienced provider 😱Pain level: varies, none to mild 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of treatment. 💵National Average Cost: $3900-$5900 depending on desired results, size of the area, and products used. © copyright 2015-2020 by Simon Ourian, MD and Epione – Always consult your healthcare professional for specific advice related to your medical conditions and treatment, including all risks and potential benefits of undergoing this treatment. Only your healthcare professional can assess whether you are an appropriate candidate for this procedure. – * 😟 Unfortunately there are some fake sites and pages that claim to be either affiliated with us or put Epione or Simon Ourian on their IG page and other places. For this reason you see “Exclusively at Epione Beverly Hills” to emphasize that we only have one location and offer all these services only at this one location in Beverly Hills. Thank you 🙏🏼. – #facelift #nosurgery #NonSurgicalFacelift #chinaugmentation #chinlift #chheks #cheeklift #cheekaugmentation #cheekcontour #cosmeticsurgery beauty #beautiful #youthful #laser #botox #transformation #makeover #beverlyhills #hollywood #losangeles #goldenratio #fibonacci #epione
We aren’t certain how old these photos are but her face still looks chiseled in recent photos. Hit the flip to see.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.