Seriously?! Tennessee Man Found Dead In Clothing Donation Bin Outside Of Walmart

Tennessee Man Found Dead In Clothing Donation Bin

A 48-year-old man was found dead inside a clothing donation bin outside of a Tennessee Walmart over the weekend, according to reports from PEOPLE. Foul play is not suspected, but local authorities are still investigating the incident.

“Around 3:50,” Public Information Officer Jim Knoll of the Clarksville Police Department said to the publication, “a call came in about a man being stuck inside of a donation bin at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.”

Knoll continued, saying that first responders arrived to the location and found that the man’s lower half was “protruding from the donation bin.” Next, he was “extricated from the bin,” where authorities were able to confirm that he was dead. As of now, it’s not known how long he had died prior to his body being discovered.

Because no evidence of foul play was found, officers believe that his death is accidental, though the death does not have an official cause yet.

Even though this seems like a super rare situation, a similar death just made news last month when Christopher Dennis, known for dressing up as Superman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died the same way. In that situation, the cause of death was suffocation from “neck compression and blunt trauma sustained after being partially entrapped within a metal clothing donation box.”

So, next time you’re trying to do a good deed and make some donations, take some extra precautions.