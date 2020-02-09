Sweet Melanated Marriage: Ace Hood & Shelah Marie Tie The Knot In Miami

- By Bossip Staff

Killer Mike Attends #BankBlack Miami

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Ace Hood & Shelah Marie Tie The Knot In Miami

Ace met his Queen down the aisle.

Congratulations are in order for Ace Hood and his curvy, curly and conscious Queen. The rapper and his longtime love Shelah Marie tied the knot in Miami. The news comes from the couple themselves who posted pics from their South Beach nuptials.

The pics were taken by Reem Photography and in them, we see Ace and Shelah beautifully booed up amidst a smokey backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

We want all the smoke.

A post shared by Reem Photography (@photosbyreem) on

Shelah wore a gorgeous gown by Pantora bridal for their #AceMeetsQueen affair.

View this post on Instagram

Ace meets Queen ♠️👑

A post shared by Reem Photography (@photosbyreem) on

See more from Ace Hood and Shelah Marie’s wedding on the flip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Coupled Up, Instagram, matrimony-dom

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.