Coupled Up? Here’s Why Fans Think Da Brat Funkdafiedly Fiancee’d Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Are Rumored To Be Engaged

Congratulations might be in order for “Funkdafied” rapper Da Brat and her rumored boo Jesseca Dupart aka Judy. Fans are CONVINCED the ladies are not only in a secret relationship, but people are saying they’re ready to be married soon!

Wait Judy and da brat are engaged ?? Where have I been ??!!! — TAI BOWEN ♡ (@TAi_WHITE) February 9, 2020

The rumors spread after Jesseca Dupart shared a photo of her engagement ring revealing to her followers that she was getting married. This was a surprise to folks who follow ‘BB Judy’, she shares a lot on social media about becoming a self-made millionaire as an entrepreneur in the hair industry but stays mum on her personal life.

Recently, Judy bought a HUGE estate in Atlanta, one that requires a golf cart to reach the front door, but does Da Brat live there too?

WHO could Jesseca be sharing her happiness with these days? Scroll down to see why fans think it’s Da Brat!

Da brat shares several posts on her page featuring Jesseca as she does castings and giveaways for her business — although still not a huge indicator BUT, a New Orleans based blogger by the name of M.C. Shakie is shaking the table with this “tea”. He says multiple sources confirmed that the women are close and have been seen out and about together on many occasions, including right AFTER the engagement ring photo went up on Jesseca’s page.

Multiple Sources have confirmed that #darealbbjudy and #dabrat have been seen together in and around Atlanta very "close" and well putting T and EA together … Judy posted this picture of an engagement ring touting that she said yes . What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/7bPKzGBup9 — M.C. Shakie (@mcshakielive) February 8, 2020

Here are Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart leading a Mardi Gras parade together just after Judy announced she was getting hitched.

So is Judy and Da Brat giving king and queen tea or what? pic.twitter.com/vBt8PygwQI — M.C. Shakie (@mcshakielive) February 9, 2020

Hit the flip for more of Jesseca, Da Brat’s rumored fiancee.

Do YOU believe the hype?