Coupled Up? Here’s Why Fans Think Da Brat Funkdafiedly Fiancee’d Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Are Rumored To Be Engaged
Congratulations might be in order for “Funkdafied” rapper Da Brat and her rumored boo Jesseca Dupart aka Judy. Fans are CONVINCED the ladies are not only in a secret relationship, but people are saying they’re ready to be married soon!
The rumors spread after Jesseca Dupart shared a photo of her engagement ring revealing to her followers that she was getting married. This was a surprise to folks who follow ‘BB Judy’, she shares a lot on social media about becoming a self-made millionaire as an entrepreneur in the hair industry but stays mum on her personal life.
Recently, Judy bought a HUGE estate in Atlanta, one that requires a golf cart to reach the front door, but does Da Brat live there too?
WHO could Jesseca be sharing her happiness with these days? Scroll down to see why fans think it’s Da Brat!
Da brat shares several posts on her page featuring Jesseca as she does castings and giveaways for her business — although still not a huge indicator BUT, a New Orleans based blogger by the name of M.C. Shakie is shaking the table with this “tea”. He says multiple sources confirmed that the women are close and have been seen out and about together on many occasions, including right AFTER the engagement ring photo went up on Jesseca’s page.
Here are Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart leading a Mardi Gras parade together just after Judy announced she was getting hitched.
Hit the flip for more of Jesseca, Da Brat’s rumored fiancee.
Do YOU believe the hype?
View this post on Instagram
A WHOLE LOTTA WOMAN ……….. THAT MOST CANT HANDLE 🙃🙃 it takes a lot to be able to stand next to , lay next to , or even sit next to a woman that KNOWS her value and refuses to NOW settle for less. No I’m not coming sit at your table …. I’ve built a FEW of my own , No im not gon let you come sit at mine … I’d rather you bring a few as well. The more the merrier. My old ways would see the best in a person before they even demonstrated it …… now I value making real MEANINGFUL friendships , relationships and any connections cus everyday is a day to be better and I can’t fix everyone nor am I even willing to try. . . My burfday is next week 😝😝2•12 😝😝😝😝
View this post on Instagram
February is my BURFDAY month …… mine is actually in a week 2•12 🥰🥰🥰 💐🌷🌹🌺🌸🌼 I want all my flowers while I can enjoy them….. it’s too many people that get showered them after it’s too late 💐💐💐🌺🌸🌼🌹🌷💐💐💐💐💐 . . And don’t mind those 2 chocolate chips that fell down my dress 😬😬😂😂 #nipslip
