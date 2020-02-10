Freshert Thant Youuu: Here’s What Happened When Madea Rocked Adidas x IVY PARK Kicks

Madea sporting her Ivy Park x Adidas 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/RWFe6Q0iYW — Foxxy Cleopatra | fan account (@CleopatraLament) February 8, 2020

Madea Rocks Adidas x IVY PARK, Sparks Hysteria

Queen Bey kicked off 2020 with her now iconic adidas x IVY PARK promo campaign that’s showcased our famous faves flexing in the widely popular collection all over social media.

And by some, we mean everybodyyyy including MADEA (well, Tyler Perry dressed as Madea) who 3-stripe stunted in the coveted kicks during a recent show that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Man Madea got ivy park before me?! pic.twitter.com/nd78PKqQnv — Vanessa The Finessa (@LourdesT09) February 9, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Madea’s adidas x IVY PARK kicks on the flip.