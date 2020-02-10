Be The Dream: Honda’s 17th Annual Battle Of The Bands Was Another Spectacular Showcase Of HBCU Excellence

2020 Honda Battle Of The Bands Dazzles Atlanta (AGAIN)

Honda’s world-famous Battle of the Bands marked its long-awaited return to Atlanta with dazzling performances by the nation’s baddest HBCU bands in the land and a special guest performance by R&B singer/songwriter Tank who delivered silky croons and swoons.

This year’s exciting band class:

Benedict College, The Marching Tiger Band of Distinction – second appearance

Florida A&M University, Marching 100 – seventh appearance

Grambling State University, Tiger Marching Band – second appearance

Hampton University, The Marching Force – second appearance

Jackson State University, Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band – ninth appearance

North Carolina A&T State University, Blue & Gold Marching Machine – seventh appearance

Prairie View A&M University, Marching Storm – ninth appearance

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands – ninth appearance

A crowd of over 58,000 HBCU stans, students and alumni packed the larger-than-life Mercedes-Benz stadium to witness a spectacular showcase of HBCU culture, pure TALENT and pageantry.

The 17th Anniversary theme (“Be the Dream”) highlighted the power of dreams to inspire a brighter future that soared during a soulful performance by all eight bands, as more than 2,400 musicians and dancers joined together on the field.

Additional highlights included Florida A&M’s tribute to Atlanta, Tennessee State University reminding fans to vote and the first female band director to ever conduct at HBOB, Dr. Nikole Roebuck of Grambling State University.

Peep some exclusive video clips and the official highlight video below:

Each band was awarded $200,000 in grants courtesy of Honda to help support their music education programs and cover the bands’ travel and accommodation expenses for the event.

Honda also hosted an HBCU College Fair to connect high school students with representatives from over 50 HBCUs. This year’s fair attracted 6,500 attendees.

