VF Stands For Very Foiiine: All The Best Looks From Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Ciara And Russell Wilson Won The 2020 Vanity Fair Party

After flossing their love (and locks) at the SuperBowl and NYFW, it was only right that Russell Wilson and Ciara pull up at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party to shut down shop. Dare we say it? She’s a gorgeous woman ALL THE TIME but Cici might actually look BETTER pregnant. Ciara and Russell were in great company. The always legendary party attracted some of our favorites in showbiz.

Lena Waithe isn’t letting her divorce get her down. She posted up on the VF carpet with director Ava Duvernay. Both ladies looked stunning.

Lena and Ava also continued a Vanity Fair tradition by creating a whole portrait moment with fellow faves, including Anita Hill, Maxine Waters, Shonda Rhimes, Janet Mock, Rashida Jones and more.

Kim and Kanye made a date night out of the party. They killed this look, riiiiight?

Hit the flip for more great photos from the event