Ciara And Russell Wilson Cutely Coupled Up On The SuperBowl Scene

Ciara And Russell Wilson Kick It At The SuperBowl Pre-Parties

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having a pretty poppin’ week. After announcing that they’re expecting baby #3, the couple brought their talents to South Beach to enjoy the festivities and collect checks. Cici performed at the Rolling Stone pre-party along with DJ Khaled and others. We love how hubby Russell Wilson was right there supporting her the same way she supports him from the football field sidelines.

Looks like the party was super poppington. We spied French Montana, CC Sabathia and Nene Leakes among the other guests. Check out more party pictures below: