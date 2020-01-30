Preggo In Paradise: Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Ciara Revealed Her Pregnancy

Oh this is flames https://t.co/bpwSG0eS0L — THICKY SMALLS (@VirgoJ24) January 30, 2020

Ciara Reveals Pregnancy, Shatters Twitter

Whew, CiCi has been having SECKS secks with smitten hubby Russell Wilson and announced her pregnancy in a spectacular post that revealed her baby bump while baecationing in paradise.

This marks CiCi’s second child with Russell Wilson (and third overall) at a time when literally EVERYONE is BEGGING for her exact prayer that lead to the most beautiful celebrity marriage in the game right now.

Ciara and Russell just having babies and having fun. Like why can’t my life be like that pic.twitter.com/4mTLSgJuSp — Shea Butter Boochie 💀 (@black_magician5) January 30, 2020

